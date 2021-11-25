Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.13% of Waterstone Financial worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 61.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 143,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 131,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSBF opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

