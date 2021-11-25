Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.22 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $231,877.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00092342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.01 or 0.07585543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,713.26 or 1.00060933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.