WAX Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Billion (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $402.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024109 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,811,526,144 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,784,372 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

