WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $132,571.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,720,086,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,772,137,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.