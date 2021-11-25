Wedbush Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of JACK opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.