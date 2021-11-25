Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 739,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,000. NetApp makes up about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.33% of NetApp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

