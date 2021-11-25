Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $64,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.47. 1,092,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,195. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

