Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) recently:

11/24/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $152.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $152.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/26/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.22. 394,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,356. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.