Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jet2 (JET2)

Jet2 (LON: JET2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/19/2021 – Jet2 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Jet2 had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 11/18/2021 – Jet2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Jet2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Jet2 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.
JET2 stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,121.50 ($14.65). 213,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,228.57. Jet2 plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17.
In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).
