Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jet2 (JET2)

Jet2 (LON: JET2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – Jet2 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Jet2 had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

11/18/2021 – Jet2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Jet2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Jet2 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

JET2 stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,121.50 ($14.65). 213,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,228.57. Jet2 plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Get Jet2 plc alerts:

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.