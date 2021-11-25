Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/16/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($7.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.05 ($8.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.10 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.55 ($9.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.30 ($8.30) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.30 ($8.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/3/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/3/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.20 ($7.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/2/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.90 ($5.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.20 ($7.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($7.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.30 ($8.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.90 ($5.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($7.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

ETR:LHA traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €6.15 ($6.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,253,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.54. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.