Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Electromed (ELMD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN: ELMD):

11/19/2021 – Electromed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

11/18/2021 – Electromed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – Electromed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Electromed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Electromed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 6,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,662. Electromed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Electromed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electromed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

