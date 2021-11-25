Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ: NVMI) recently:

11/17/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $136.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

11/5/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

NVMI opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

