Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ZIX (ZIXI)

ZIX (NASDAQ: ZIXI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – ZIX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/9/2021 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

11/9/2021 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

11/8/2021 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/3/2021 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

10/8/2021 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Shares of ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $483.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Get Zix Co alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZIX by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ZIX by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 228,215 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zix Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zix Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.