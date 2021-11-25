Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nevro (NVRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2021 – Nevro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $147.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

11/9/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NVRO opened at $92.59 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nevro by 105,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

