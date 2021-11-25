Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

