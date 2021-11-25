Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 76.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

