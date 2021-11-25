WELL (WELL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,427.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One WELL coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $19.21 million and $8,427.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WELL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088972 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.