Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 132,694 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.78% of Desktop Metal worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DM stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

DM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

