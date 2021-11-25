Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 21,388 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.79% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 457,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 175.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 202,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

