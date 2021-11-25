Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 239,891 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

