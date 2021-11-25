Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 27,375 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.41% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $22,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 290.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $93.42.

