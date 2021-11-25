Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 32,754 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $22,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

