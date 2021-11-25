Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 43,089 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.54% of Quaker Chemical worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 93,925.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 371.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 256.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $243.85 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.