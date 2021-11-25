Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 51,836 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.57% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $22,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

LIT opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

