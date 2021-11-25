Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.