Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,788 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of nCino worth $22,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of nCino by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -117.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

