Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.63 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of CommScope worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 413,171 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,389,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,916,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.