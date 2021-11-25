Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.82 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

