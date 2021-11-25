Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.97 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,697 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.