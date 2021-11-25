Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.91 Million Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.92% of OrthoPediatrics worth $23,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $227,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,804 shares of company stock valued at $612,712 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIDS stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

