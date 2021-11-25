Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.20 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.23% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78.

