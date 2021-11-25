Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.58 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of Neogen worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 107.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neogen by 171.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 148,957 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Neogen by 239.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neogen by 97.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

