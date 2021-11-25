Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.75 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,212 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of New York Times worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYT opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

