Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.85 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

