Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.33 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of OneMain worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OMF opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

