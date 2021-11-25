Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,358 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

