Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of West Fraser Timber worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.