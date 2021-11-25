Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.95% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

