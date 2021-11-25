Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of Agree Realty worth $24,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 59.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.