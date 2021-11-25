Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 11,659 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,264,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $195.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.