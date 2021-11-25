Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 40,451 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Change Healthcare worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

