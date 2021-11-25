Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 54,975 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 96.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Nutrien stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.