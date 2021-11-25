Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 59,120 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Acceleron Pharma worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $178.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.82 and a 12-month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

