Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,267 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.52% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $248,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $577,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 816,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

