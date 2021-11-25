Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 79,265 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of Teradata worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

TDC opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.