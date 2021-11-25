Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.16% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 108,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.