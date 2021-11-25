Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $170.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

