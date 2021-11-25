Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of ITT worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ITT by 410.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth $979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.54 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.