Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 25,116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,939,000 after buying an additional 232,809 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 120,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $79.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

