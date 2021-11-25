Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 274,941 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 274,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Western Midstream Partners worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,489,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 766,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.